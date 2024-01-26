26 januari 2024 23:27 pm

Vacancy Insurance Professionals Curaçao

130

Employment Opportunity for insurance professionals. The company is seeking results-oriented persons in the following positions below who shall be tasked with providing exceptional customer service, utilising insurance expertise that will establish sustainable growth and continual development of the company’s business and brand.

Customers Service Representative:

To receive inquiries, proposals and information from direct clients, agents, and salespersons for risk assessment while updating and maintaining the information in the company’s system.

Minimum Job Requirements:

  • High School Diploma, Certificate, or Diploma in insurance.

Supervisor:

To supply high volume quotations and issue policies for all classes of business to agents, brokers & customers, based on the risk assessment. Additionally, to assist in employee performance evaluation, promotion, retention, and termination activities.

Minimum Job Requirements:

  • AINS, or Relevant Insurance Certificates or Business Degree.
  • 2+ years’ experience in a similar position.
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Junior Manager:

To conduct business development activities through relationships with all stakeholders and to monitor, analyse and/or review detailed reports, for presentation to Management Team, and Board of Directors.

Minimum Job Requirements:

  • CII, CPCU, AINS, or Relevant Insurance Certificates or Business Degree.
  • 5+ years in a supervisory or related position. 

For consideration, please send your resume to: gulfhr@gulfinsuranceltd.com

Please note that the responsibilities and job requirements listed above are summarized for ease of reference.

Website: https://gulfinsuranceltd.com

