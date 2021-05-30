Vacancy Interim Director Saba















Fulltime from July 1st, 2021 until December 1st, 2021, with the possibility of extension.

A proactive, analytical, results-oriented, empathetic and charismatic leader able to manage a dynamic organization in Saba’s social sector.

Saba Reach Foundation (SRF) is a non-profit organization which serves to facilitate sustainable employment and participation opportunities for (young) adult residents of Saba with a distance to the labor market.

SRF consists of four interrelated social/educational departments: second chance education, the social workplace, employment opportunities, and adult education.

Management responsibilities include:

General and financial management of the organization and coordination of all departments;

Development of policy, year plans, and budgets based on in sight and analysis of target group needs and changes in the social climate, drafting corresponding proposals for the SRF Board, and reporting on progress in periodic board meetings;

Grant and subsidy proposal writing and results-based reporting to donors;

Activity and program development, design and implementation;

Supervision of and professional development support for full-time and part-time staff members, recruitment of new staff members, and organization of semi-annual performance appraisals;

Must be willing to step in during absence of other staff members;

Supervision of the care and progress of participants enrolled in the at-risk programs and short-courses;

Consideration of the social function of the organization and visualizing opportunities aimed at the continuity and expansion of the organization’s local market position;

Representation of the organization at local, regional, and international meetings and conferences;

Developing relevant networks which strengthen the position and image of the organization in a positive way;

Promoting the image, purpose, and activities of the foundation through social, online, printed, and broadcast media.

Skills & Knowledge:

Relevant experience a must, preferably with at-risk and challenging target groups in project leadership and/or management capacities;

Academic master’s degree preferred;

Shows entrepreneurship, takes initiatives, and able to lobby for SRF related social awareness and sponsorship;

Specialized knowledge of social labor market, social participation, and second chance education programs;

Insight into the relevant local and regional social environment, political and administrative developments, ideas and issues;

Knowledge of and insight into the issues faced by the target groups;

Insight into financial and corporate economic affairs, administrative and political relations and processes;

Ability to guide and manage an organization;

Ability to perform duties in a consistent, conscientious, communicative, results oriented, high-quality, and independent way;

Strong team-player and networker with analytical, empathetic and communicative talents;

Advanced computer skills and excellent command of English and Dutch, both written and spoken;

A valid driver’s license.

Visit our Facebook Page for more information on Saba Reach Foundation and our program and activities :https://www.facebook.com/sabareach

Candidates are requested to submit applications by June 4th, 2021 to the Saba Reach director Pieter van Amsterdam at sabareach.director@gmail.com.