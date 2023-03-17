Vacancy ITT System Integrator Sint Maarten

PJIAE N.V is looking for a System Integrator to work on the Reconstruction Project. The development objective of PJIAE Terminal Reconstruction project is to fully restore the service and passenger capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) to pre-Hurricane Irma levels, with improved resilience towards hurricanes. The vacancy is a full-time, on-site System Integrator position within the Project Management Unit (PMU).

ROLE

Participate in the planning, coordination, solution development and implementation activities related to the integration of systems, applications, and technologies within the airport’s systems environment.

Provides support to the Project Director, Project Manager, and Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) Manager to make sure that the project progresses in time, budget, quality ,and achievement of the project goals.

Works with users and suppliers in planning, developing, implementing, and supporting new and existing applications.

Participates in and reviews the technical design, test planning, and user documentation processes.

Develops standards, processes, and documents to support and facilitate integration projects and initiatives.

Participates in integration efforts between the systems.

Coordinates projects/interphases and ensures that all elements are delivered on time, according to specifications.

Works together with various departments and stakeholders, providing accurate and timely information and solving problems.

Support with the Risk and Change Management of the project.

Facilitates meetings and workshops when required.

Proactively manage all tasks with a high degree of responsibilities, discretion, and confidentiality

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

A minimum Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering or similar qualification from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 7 years direct experience in a leading position with integration and overseeing the linking of cross-functional applications between business units and systems.

Proven Technical Project Management experience.

Proven Management/Leadership experience.

Experience with setting up IT strategies.

Experience with business and technical requirements analysis and business processes.

Strong knowledge of system and software quality assurance best practices and methodologies.

Proven problem-solving skills and knowledge of integration best practices.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong time management, organizational and analytical skills.

Effective verbal, written and presentation communication skills in English, with demonstrable high-level reporting skills.

DESIRABLE

Experience in the aviation sector, preferably in airports.

Experience in construction projects in a complex operational environment (airport, hospital).

Experience with developing Strategic/Tactical IT-plans, KPI’s and dashboards.

Experience in managing an IT department.

HOW TO APPLY?

Interested persons should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and

relevant experience. Email your resume and motivation letter to career@sxmairport.com before April 1, 2023.