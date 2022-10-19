Vacancy Manager Care Sint Eustatius

The Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) has a vacancy for:

Manager Care

Pragmatic, innovative, motivating, and passion for nursing. Do these keywords resonate with you? Working at SEHCF means working on holistic care for the community of St. Eustatius that connect lifestyle, prevention, optimal treatment, and nursing care in a strong network on the island and the region. As Manager Care, you ensure the continuity and quality of the patient and client care provided at SEHCF. You are part of the management team and help set the tone within the organization to help realize the strategic objectives.

You direct the employees working in the care departments of SEHCF. This includes the employees on the ward, home care, front desk and clinic, ambulance drivers, laboratory staff, midwife, physiotherapist, and radiology staff.

You will be responsible for:

Advising the director on innovative ways to improve the quality of care and patient- and client-centered working.

Establishing a dynamic culture where continuous learning and quality improvement are stimulated.

Determining the training and development needs of staff

Managing the budget of departments and ensuring efficient and effective use of supplies and materials.

Planning, developing and implementing policies for the departments.

Who are we looking for?

HBO level or a bachelor’s degree in nursing supplemented with post-HBO management training.

At least five years of relevant working experience in a nursing managerial position.

Strong sense of integrity and handling of confidential information.

Strong interpersonal skills and culture-sensitivity.

Ability to stimulate and lead through coaching and guidance.

Good command of the English and Dutch languages.

Computer knowledge and skills (Excel, Word).

What we offer

The initial appointment is for one year, with the possibility of an extension based on performance. It regards a full-time position (40 hours) per week. We offer a competitive benefits package in line with our Collective Labor Agreement. You will take part in the Dutch Caribbean Pension plan, as well as the Zorg- verzekeringskantoor BES health insurance plan.

Interested?

We invite you to submit your resume with a cover letter, copies of your diplomas and/or certificates and two references to St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation, attn. Mr. Frank Rothweiler, interim Chairman of the Board of Directors, via email: hr@sehcf.org. Mr. Rothweiler can also be contacted for questions via tel: +599 318- 2211. Closing date: November 7, 2022

About St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation

SEHCF is responsible for the day-to- day operations of the Queen Beatrix Medical Center, St. Eustatius’ only medical center. With a team of 65 employees, including four doctors, a midwife, a physiotherapist, and a Practice Supporter for general practitioner care with a focus on diabetic care, SEHCF offers care in the field of general practitioner care, community care, emergency care, and physiotherapy, in short, ‘primary care+.

SEHCF is in high gear working on developing into a quality primary care medical center that serves the local community.

SEHCF works closely with the medical center in St. Maarten and other hospitals in Bonaire and Curaçao, among others, for secondary care. In addition, there is cooperation with various chain partners, including the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport and the local GGD and GGZ.