Vacancy Operations Manager Dive Friends Bonaire

Are you looking for a challenge in leading the daily operation of our dive company with 8 dive sites and 4 boats? Do you want to be responsible for buildings, equipment, boats , tanks, compressors, cars etc.? Can you manage and enthuse a team of approx 50 employees, 10 of whom under your direct guidance? Do you get energy from satisfied guests, a safe environment for guests and employees and the combination of determing strategy, achieving results and acting hands on?

Then I invite you to contact me: HR@divefriendsbonaire.com

It is important that you have hbo / bachelor education. Demonstrable management experience in one of the mentioned areas of work is necessary. If you have experience in the diving industry, that’s a nice bonus. You are minimum a Certified PADI Divemaster. Finally, decent speaking and writing skills in both Dutch and English is really necessary.

On the other hand, you work on flip flops and shorts on a tropical island!