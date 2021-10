Vacancy PADI Dive Instructor St Maarten

1 Share

Dive Adventures St Maarten is looking for a PADI Dive Instructor.

Usually a 5-6 day work week. Guided dives and courses for resort and cruise ship guests.

Must have a valid Dutch Passport and be vaccinated.

At least 3 years experience at a dive shop leading dives and doing certifications.

Own equipment. Non smoker preferred. Start date December 1st, 2021

Please send resumes to info@stmaartendive.com