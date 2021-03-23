Vacancy Primary School Director Saba















Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOSaba) has been the only primary school education organization on the island of Saba offering inclusive education. It is the only primary school for this small English-speaking island with a catholic background, but we are open to other denominations. We currently cater to 172 students. Our student population is very diverse in background (English, Saban English Lexifier Creole, Dutch, Spanish and more) and socio-economic status with a wide range of needs. A small rise in numbers is expected in the coming years.

The current organization consists of the SKOSaba board, a principal and the team. The team, with approximately 25 -mainly- full-time teachers and aides, 1 care coordinator and support staff, is very diverse in educational background and experience.

The main tasks and responsibilities of the director are multi-faceted:

Educational leadership: shaping and implementing a sustainable educational vision through policies, planning and control; Leading the educational team: eye for leading via coaching, functioning, welfare and well-being and teambuilding. In other words, ensuring that our diverse team can function optimally. More details under “Team leader”; Coordination of the internal school organization: shaping and implementing policies and executing and delegating tasks; Coordination of external communication to educational and non-educational stakeholders.

We are looking for:

An experienced and dedicated director who is able to unify and direct a diversely educated team with varying needs and competencies towards higher quality education for our unique student population;

A qualified principal who can direct and lead educational innovation and sustainable development with respect for Caribbean and Saban culture;

An inspiring leader who shapes and implements a sustainable culture of professionalism and team spirit among staff;

A visionary facilitator who inspires each member in the team to work towards a safe and positive learning environment, and who involves team members in development and decision-making;

A hands-on policy developer and implementor in education, personnel and finance in accordance with Dutch laws. Ability to understand Dutch is a preference;

A holistic thinker to oversee the many different processes playing in and around our school;

A sensitive communicator who understands how small communities function;

A caring and open-minded organizer who fits our school and community and works to realise each child’s potential.

Personality, Skills and competencies:

The situation at our school requires

A committed and flexible all-rounder with a clear vision and objective, based on analyses and achieved via decisive and goal-oriented planning;

A strong, fair and calm leader;

A good listener with integrity;

An experienced cross-cultural communicator who values transparency;

A hands-on, committed, enthusiastic and resourceful coach;

A patient professional who knows how to prioritise.

We offer:

A fulltime position. Salary in pay scale 11 or 12, in accordance with RCN/OCW (Staff Manual) employment laws and depending on various factors.

If you wish to apply, please send a cover letter and résumé to sabashsboard@gmail.com no later then the 2nd of April 2021. Information can be viewed on our website and questions can be addressed to Willem-Jan van Hest, current interim-principal at sacredheartprimaryschool@yahoo.com.