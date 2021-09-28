Vacancy Procurement Specialist / Contract Manager Sint Maarten













Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE N.V.) mission is to be the regional Leader in providing safe, secure, quality and profitable airport services that contribute to the general economic and tourism development of St. Maarten /St. Martin and the region we serve.

PJIAE N.V. is looking for a qualified Procurement Officer/Contract Manager (PO/CM) to join the Project Management Unit (PMU) responsible for the Princess Juliana International Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands and a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of St Maarten as well as Counterpart Funds.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include providing the service of a Procurement Specialist/Contract Manager. The Services include overall management of procurement under the project and will fulfill the requirements of the procurement procedures related to the activities being undertaken by the project with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with The World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers Procurement in Investment Project Financing- Goods, Works, Non-Consulting and Consulting Services, July 2016 Revised November 2017 and August 2018’ and the requirements of the project.

Duration and location of assignment: This is a full-time position based in Sint Maarten. The service is for the duration of the project (expected to be 18 months, with possibility to extend). Expected date of assignment: December 2021.



Salary: Appropriate compensation will be offered to the right candidate.

The detailed Terms of Reference (TOR) can be found on our website: www.sxmairport.com/construction.php

PJIAE now invites eligible individual consultants to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should submit a CV including information demonstrating the fulfillment of the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services. The shortlisting criteria are:

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree;

Minimum 15 years of relevant experience;

FIDIC Red Book experience is an advantage;

Proven experience with public procurement policies of international agencies such as European Union, World Bank or other multilateral development banks is a significant advantage;

Proven practical experience and skills in all aspects of international public procurement of goods, works and consulting services and administration is an advantage;

Practical experience with grant management (procurement aspects) is an advantage;

Excellent Public Procurement and Contract Management skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Strong time management and organizational skills with attention to detail;

Computer literate. Good knowledge of MS Office applications. Other software is an advantage;

English language (oral and written);

Excellent writing skills.

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to Section III, paragraph, 3.17 of the World Bank’s ‘Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers’, setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

The individual will be selected based on the qualification and experience, in accordance with the procedures set out in ‘The World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers and the Rules and Regulations of PJIAE.

Need more Information? Contact us for more information via telephone: +1 721 546 7540.

Expression of interest must be delivered in a written form to the e-mail address below by no later than 17.00 Sint Maarten time on October 05, 2021. Att: Mirto Breell, Project Director E-mail: emaduro@sxmairport.com.

Note: No rights may be derived from this request for expression of interest notice. PJIAE reserves the right to accept or reject any application submitted.