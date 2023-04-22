Vacancy Programme Project Management Office (PPMO) Statia

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Sint Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands invites applications from candidates interested in the following position:

1 FTE Project Leader Roaming Animals Programme– Nature Environment Policy Programme (NEPP)

Programme Project Management Office (PPMO)

Temporary position for a fixed period: linked to the duration of the project.

The Nature and Environment Policy Plan (NEPP) is a ten-year programme that provides an integrated framework addressing responsibility, policy targets, and legal obligations related to managing the natural environment in the Dutch Caribbean islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius (BES). NEPP aims to create a resilient and healthy natural environment where precious species and ecosystems are conserved. At the same time, socioeconomic development, including sustainable agriculture, should be supported, and the cultural identity of the islands maintained. NEPP lists four overarching strategic goals:

Reversal of coral reef degradation Conservation and restoration of key habitats and species Sustainable use of land and water for the development of the local economy (which in this project focuses on agricultural development) Create the local conditions to ensure sustainability

Job Summary:

We seek a highly motivated and experienced project leader to oversee a roaming animal management project on a small Caribbean island. This full-time, project-based position requires a strong leader with excellent communication and organisational skills. The successful candidate will be responsible for finetuning, implementing, and managing an ongoing project to control and reduce the impact of roaming animals on the island’s environment, economy, and community. This is a challenging and rewarding position for a highly motivated individual passionate about wildlife management and conservation.

You will report to the Programme Manager, NEPP and the Steering Group on Land and Water, the decision-making body. The members of the Steering Group on Land and Water are the Government Commissioner (Chair), the Director of Economy, Nature and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature & Food Quality (LNV), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W), and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK). The Programme Manager of NEPP is the secretary of the Steering Group.

Key Responsibilities include:

Further development and implementation of the strategy for removing roaming animals from the island;

Execution of the overall project plan and its specific plans of action, as well as preparing and presenting periodic reports;

Ensuring that the desired results are achieved and the project meets its objectives;

Presenting recommendations for improvement of process;

Monitoring and promoting synergies with related projects;

Ensuring adequate management and staffing of the project team, overseeing their work, and providing support and direction;

Working with local stakeholders to understand their concerns and priorities, and developing plans that satisfy their needs;

Developing and maintaining partnerships with government agencies, NGOs, and other stakeholders to ensure the project is aligned with local policies and regulations;

Overseeing and planning the day-to-day operations of the project, including the management of staff, volunteers, and contractors;

Initiating or supporting awareness-raising activities, documenting experiences and helping to prepare external communication and public information in a broad sense.

Required skills:

HBO degree in a relevant field and at least 5 years of demonstrable experience executing projects within an administratively complex environment, preferably in a non-profit setting;

Broad theoretical knowledge of the policy area of nature, animals, livestock farming, and related policy areas;

Special knowledge of project management (GOTIK);

Knowledge of and experience working in the Caribbean Netherlands;

Extensive experience with integrated project management and managing complex projects;

Broad and organisational sensitivity, and the ability to switch between different levels;

Experience in networking, negotiating and giving advice;

Result-oriented and collaborative;

Able to work both independently and as part of a team;

Excellent organisational and time management skills;

Excellent written and oral skills in English and Dutch;

Leadership qualities to direct project staff in sometimes challenging circumstances;

Must be fit and able to work in the field in a tropical environment.

Desired skills:

You must be persuasive, resourceful, proactive, decisive, independent, and have a hands-on mentality;

You focus on results;

You must be able to collaborate with your team and encourage honest dialogue and input from them in return (connected leadership);

You must have hunting experience.

What we offer:

The function is temporary and is linked to the duration of the project. Salary $3,922.38 – $5,784.16 gross per month, at a 39.5-hour work week. Salary scaling is based on experience and education.

The successful candidate must provide a certificate of good conduct (VOG) and undergo a medical examination. An assessment may be part of the selection process.

If you’re interested in applying for the position of Project Leader Roaming Animals

You are cordially invited to respond in writing no later than Friday 5 May, 2023.



Kindly direct all applications and CV’s to:

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. Francisca Gibbs

Unit Manager, Internal Services

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

More information:

For in-depth questions about the function, please email Ms. A. Maitz, Programme Manager, NEPP, at: anna.maitz@statiagov.com



For more information about the organization, please contact Personnel and Organization at personnel.affairs@statiagov.com or +599 318-2931.