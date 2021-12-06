Vacancy Project Manager Saba













Vacancy Project Manager for the new Black Rocks Harbor

Saba is an island in the Caribbean and a special municipality (public entity) of The Netherlands. The island is known for its beautiful scenery and diving. Mount Scenery, at 887 meters high, is the highest point in the Dutch Kingdom. Saba, including Green Island, became a special municipality after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010. The island is five-square miles and has approximately 1900 inhabitants. There are four main villages: The Bottom (the capital), Windwardside, St. John’s, and Hell’s Gate.

Context

In September 2017, hurricane Maria destroyed part of Fort Bay Harbor on Saba. Immediate repairs were carried out to make the harbor functional, but it was recognized that more needed to be done to provide a hurricane-proof and future-proof harbor on Saba. Initially, the project was focusing on an upgrade of Fort Bay harbor, but the outcome of design studies showed that a new harbor at another location (Black Rocks) would offer far greater opportunities for a hurricane and future proof harbor.

Currently, all site investigations and surveys have been completed and the design and environmental impact studies are at an advanced stage. After final conclusions on the scope, layout and budget, planned for early 2022, the tendering and permitting process can start. It is anticipated that the execution will start in 2022. A more detailed description of the project is given in Annex 1.

The project owner (Client) is the Public Entity of Saba working closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, together forming the Project Steering Board. The project team consists of a (part-time) project manager and a full-time assistant project manager based permanently on Saba, supported by experts from within Rijkswaterstaat and external consulting firms such as Witteveen+Bos, ATM, etc.

In view of the need for a full-time project-manager for both the pre-construction and construction phase, the Public Entity Saba is looking for a full-time project manager to be based on Saba for the duration of the project.

The position

We are looking for a hands-on project manager who manages and oversees the successful realization of the Black Rocks Harbor, including all associated (land-side) works. This includes bringing the pre-construction phase to a satisfactory close, including agreement on scope, (risk) budget and planning with the project steering board, the procurement of the works through competitive tendering and the contract supervision of the marine works.

You are the linking pin between the different parties involved in this project. You will be based at the project office in Fort Bay Harbor and will work closely with the assistant PM and other members of the team and other involved colleagues at the Public Entity (commissioner for infrastructure, head of Planning, FEZ department, legal advisor, policy advisor infrastructure) and with involved parties from outside the island, like the Ministry of I&W, RWS and consultancy firms. You will be building your team in areas where required. The main goal is to plan and execute the project within a designated time frame and the available budget.

Your main tasks and responsibilities

First take a good look at all what was done already and come to conclusions based on your review.

Ensure a successful execution of the project, within time and budget.

Coordinate frequent meetings with the Steering Group, project team members, key advisors/consultants and Contractor(s) (during execution) along with subsequent decision making where relevant. Escalate issues when needed.

Maintain local stakeholder and landowner involvement throughout the project, building on existing relations, collecting local advice and other input and creating support and understanding for the project.

Support from the local community is important to make the project a success. This requires good communication, which means, among other things: involving all relevant stakeholders (local, regional and national), addressing concerns, being able to explain why certain choices were made and communicating in due time when plans are being changed, being able to organize public update meetings when needed.

Signal concerns or questions from the public, stakeholders or others and address these in a timely manner, together with the communications officer from the Public Entity.

Provide sound engineering judgement and advice, in consultation with the project advisors/consultants.

Reach agreement on key mitigation and compensation measures, guide the permitting process and ensure that all relevant requirements are included and executed in the construction contracts.

Define / confirm the procurement strategy for the Marine Works contract and execute this in compliance with European tender procedure and guidelines.

Stay in close contact with the Ministry of I&W and Rijkswaterstaat and where applicable with governments of surrounding islands.

During the construction phase: contract management and daily supervision on site for the Marine Works. It is anticipated that the team will be strengthened for the management and supervision on the Landside Works which is planned to be prepared and procured through local ‘mini-tenders’.

Lead the project team and support and strengthen the connections within this team.

Ensure a good local (social) embedding, obtain expert advice, maximize local content and involvement where possible (eg from the Saba Conservation Foundation) and ensure that the works are contributing to a better infrastructure and environment on Saba.

Where needed and possible: assistance with other associated projects (eg. Upgrade plans for the existing Fort Bay harbor, development of the Black Rocks landside masterplan, landscaping and architecture, or other small infrastructural projects).

Your profile

You are organization sensitive and you have an eye for the impact that this impact has on the government organization.

At least 10 years’ experience with the preparation and execution of multi-disciplinary marine/civil projects, preferably in an international context.

Strong communication skills with a strong inter-cultural sensitivity and ability to maintain and create public support.

Adaptability, a flexible attitude and a hands-on mentality: you are someone who is focused on the end-goal and who is an all-rounder. In other words, a jack of all traits. We expect that you can resolve site and engineering matters in a pragmatic manner, keep a good overview of what needs to be done and that you are not afraid to step out of your office to get the job done (combine desk work with work in the field).

Thorough knowledge of project procurement, contract types (eg FIDIC) and specifications, construction processes, HSE and quality requirements, materials and equipment.

Marine/civil engineering background is an advantage.

You have an eye for the processes in the harbor, technicalities in this new harbor project must match, relate to the process in the existing harbor.

Fluent in English (spoken and written). A good command of the Dutch language is a strong pre.

Being able to start within 2-3 months, to allow a good hand-over from the existing project manager.

Available full-time on Saba, for the duration of the project.

The organization

Saba is a special municipality of The Netherlands and the largest employer with 185 people. Responsibilities of the Public Entity include the airport, harbor , the tourist bureau, planning bureau, public works, the daycare, census, different aspects of the social domain including social work and public health, economic affairs, different policy advisors and of course different business management departments like FEZ, ICT.

Procedure

Are you interested? Please submit your application letter and cv in English before December 28th, 2021 to personnel.affairs@sabagov.nl