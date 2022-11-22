Vacancy Projectleader Food Safety and Veterinary Services Statia

The Executive Council of the Public Entity of Sint Eustatius in the Caribbean Netherlands wishes to urgently recruit a candidate who is interested in the below position.

Project leader: Food Safety and Veterinary Services (including Slaughterhouse renovation)

Temporary position until 15 January 2025

The Nature and Environment policy plan BES is a ten-year program that provides an integrated framework addressing responsibility, policy targets, and legal obligations related to managing the natural environment. The NEPP aims to create a resilient and healthy natural environment in which the precious species and ecosystems of the Caribbean Netherlands is conserved. At the same time, socioeconomic development, including sustainable agriculture, should be supported, and the cultural identity of the islands maintained. NEPP lists four overreaching strategic goals:

Reverse coral reef degradation to enhance well-being Conservation and restoration of key habitats and species Sustainable use of land and water for the development of the local economy (which in this project focuses on agricultural development) Create the local conditions to ensure sustainable results for nature policy

Sint Eustatius has established an implementation agenda where the goals and actions of the NEPP have been defined in a SMART manner. Several goals are identified, and milestones must be met and coordinated with stakeholders locally and nationally. Subprograms and projects within the implementation plan of NEPP, such as the integral program Land restoration, are also part of the execution. Within the program Land restoration, there are five pillars that the program focuses on:

Free grazing animals (Roaming animals’ removal and control program) Capacity and organization of the Agricultural desk Sustainable agricultural development Reforestation Food safety & Veterinary Services /renovation slaughterhouse

The fifth pillar, ‘Food safety and veterinary services, is essential for reaching the overall goals of the Program Land restoration as it is conditional to agricultural development, particularly animal husbandry. Your task as project leader in food safety and veterinary services will be to ensure that the objectives under this pillar are reached in 2024. Firstly, the slaughterhouse needs to be renovated. For this renovation, the expected capacity of the slaughterhouse after the professionalization of animal husbandry must be considered. Secondly, a proposal must be written on how veterinary affairs should be organized within the Public Entity Sint Eustatius, and based on the decision by the Public Entity, this (re-)organization must be implemented. Thirdly, protocols must be established on the import and export of animals and animal products, diseases, and zoonoses.

To reach the objectives of this project, you will be expected to include and work with relevant parties and experts. Knowledge of or experience with the agricultural sector (especially animal husbandry) is essential. To understand veterinary affairs, you are expected to work closely with the official veterinarian of the Public Entity, Sint Eustatius. As a project leader, you will be hands-on and have a good sense of organization and responsibilities. You are expected to work in a structured way to write and organize the project plans for the renovation of the slaughterhouse, reorganization of the veterinary services, and the development of protocols.

You report to the Program Manager NEPP and the Director of ENI, and the Steering Group Land and Water Restoration. The Steering Group’s members consists of representatives from the Public Entity Sint Eustatius, and various ministries from the European Netherlands.

Tasks:

Development /renovation of the slaughterhouse;

Drawing up a project plan/plan of approach and project objectives;

Organization of animal husbandry and veterinary services;

Realization of the project plan, as well as drafting of periodic reports;

(Co-)executing (parts of) the project;

Maintaining an overview of local developments (within society) concerning this project;

Assisting with reports to the National Government;

Assisting in writing press releases;

Testing the delivered project results against the project plan and, after achieving the desired project objectives, transferring relevant knowledge and documents to the organization;

Making proposals for process and product improvement;

Monitoring and promoting the coherence between different interconnected projects.

Job requirements:

Demonstrable HBO working and thinking level; At least 5 years of experience in project management with experience within the agricultural sector ; Used to working in an administratively complex environment, preferably in a non-profit setting; Used to working with the perspective of long-term ownership; Excellent mastery of professional skills around project management; Experience with complex administrative decision-making processes; Excellent communication skills, both oral and written; Administrative and organizationally sensitive, being able to switch well at different levels; Able to translate (complex) problems into practical solutions.



Other skills:

Accurate, resourceful, proactive, decisive, and hands-on mentality;

Efficient in time management

Focus on results;

Connecting leadership;

Persuasiveness;

Cost-consciousness;

Good written and oral expression skills in English and Dutch.

Employment Conditions

The position is temporary for a duration of two years. The position is valued with a minimum $ 3.698,00 to a maximum of $5.453,28 bruto per month based on a 39,5 hour workweek. Compensation will be depended on education and experience.

Kindly send your letter and resume to the email address below:

Executive Council Public Entity of Sint Eustatius

Attn. Program Manager NEPP

Ms Anna Maitz

Fort Oranjestraat 7, Sint Eustatius CN

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Additional Information

Additional information in relation to the position may be obtained from Ms. Anna Maitz, Program Manager NEPP: anna.maitz@statiagov.com or Mr Joury Ranzijn, Program Manager PPMO: joury.ranzijn@statiagov.com.