Vacancy Representative for the Advisory and Accountability Statia

Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN) is looking for a member of the Advisory and Accountability Body to represent Sint Eustatius. The Advisory and Accountability Body consists of a representative of Saba, Bonaire and Sint Eustatius. As a member you give advice to the board of PCN about among others the articles of association, the pension regulations, the indexation policy, and the communication.

Do you receive pension from PCN, are you accruing pension with PCN or have you accrued pension with PCN in the past? Then you are welcome to apply. This also goes for employers that are affiliated with PCN. It is important that you live in Sint Eustatius so that you represent the participants, pensioners, and employers of the island. The time requirement is approximately 1 day per month. You will receive an appropriate remuneration. A sufficient knowledge of the Dutch and English language is essential. For more information and the expertise requirements, we refer to our website, www.pensioenfonds-cn.com.

Interested?

Please e-mail to Frederique.van.den.steen@pensioenfonds-cn.com. For questions about the function and the procedure, please contact Frederique van den Steen through the abovementioned e-mail address or by telephone: +599 701 91 15.