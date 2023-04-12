Vacancy Serving staff | Bartender Statia

We are currently seeking experienced and passionate individuals to join our team at a 5* Luxury Hotel in Sint Eustatius. If you have a minimum of 5 years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry, fluent in English, and have at least 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel, we would love to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Provide exceptional food and beverage service to guests in a professional and efficient manner.

Maintain a high level of product knowledge and be able to make recommendations to guests.

Ensure cleanliness and proper setup of tables, stations, and service areas.

Take orders accurately and promptly relay them to the kitchen and bar.

Handle guest inquiries and complaints with professionalism and resolve issues to guest satisfaction.

Maintain a clean and organized work area at all times.

Collaborate with team members and other departments to ensure smooth operation and guest satisfaction.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in high-end restaurants in the luxury hotel industry.

Fluent in English.

Minimum 2 years of experience as a waiter/waitress in a leading 5* hotel.

Experience in food and beverage service is a must.

Hands-on approach with a can-do work style.

Commitment to delivering exceptional guest service with a passion for the hospitality industry.

Ability to find creative solutions, take ownership of duties and tasks assigned.

Personal integrity, with the ability to work in an environment that demands excellence.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong team player with a positive attitude.



Bartender / Mixologist

Requirements of the Bartender / Mixologist:

2-4 years of Bartender experience in a professional setting.

Excellent knowledge and skill in crafting cocktails, including creating unique and innovative drinks.

Strong communication and organizational skills in English.

Ability to work calmly and confidently under pressure, maintaining high standards of service.

Strong knowledge of wines and other beverages.

Ability to work effectively as part of a team, collaborating with other team members.

Understanding of the importance of consistency in drink preparation and presentation.

Respect for quality products and ingredients.

Basic inventory management skills.

Employee Benefits:

Competitive basic salary

Staff meals provided

Flight to bring you to the island

Access to training platforms for professional development

Opportunities for growth within the company

If you meet the above qualifications and are ready to be part of our team, please submit your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this position. We look forward to hearing from you!

Please send your application to: Lidia@goldenrockresort.com

More information about the resort? Visit our website: https://www.goldenrockresort.com