Vacancy Statia: Back Office Employee- Customer Unit Desk

The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands wishes to get in touch with candidates interested in the following short term function: Back Office Employee – Customer Unit Desk

As a Back Office employee you are a specialist in civil affairs and you know better than anyone else working within civil affairs means that you have to work meticulously. After all, you have to interact with citizens and their data. The core of your task is to process applications and requests from residents in the area of ​​travel documents, and other issuing documents at the counter. You provide information about passport and arrange the issue thereof and you administratively process everything neatly in the appropriate systems.







You can find the full text for this vacancy here

Please send written responses no later than April 11, 2021 to:

Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn. Mrs. Francisca Gibbs

Unit Manager Internal Services

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

