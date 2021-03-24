Vacancy Statia: Building and Electrical Inspector













The Executive Council of Public Entity St. Eustatius Caribbean Netherlands, wishes to get in touch with candidates who are interested in the following job: Building and Electrical Inspector- Unit Licenses, Supervision and Enforcement.

As Building and Electrical Inspector you ensure that buildings, homes or construction sites have proper electrical wiring installed and are in compliance with general construction standards and safety or zoning regulations; this can include ongoing construction sites and/or existing buildings. The Inspector makes decisions based on regulations, including more complex inspections considering the preventative or repressive measures, in close consultation with the manager in deciding whether or not to use administrative enforcement.







You can find the full text for this vacancy here

Are you interested in applying for the position of Inspector?

You are invited to respond in writing no later than April 11th , 2021.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. F. Gibbs

Unit Manager Internal Services

van Tonnigenweg # 4

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

