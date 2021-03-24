Vacancy Statia: Content Management Specialist













The Public Entity is looking for someone to carry out the function of Content Management Specialist. As a Content Management Specialist your duties include collecting input from various departments and chain partners for news; taking care of the editing / final editing of content for the website and social media and updating the website and social media to keep theme fresh and interesting. He/She will also be responsible for the web care and functional management of the website and social media, for all other programs and tools used by the organization to name a few.

Are you interested in applying for the position? You are invited to respond in writing no later than April 9th , 2021.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Mrs. Malvern-Dijkshoorn Lopes,

Acting Island Secretary

Email wnd.islandsec@statiagov.com

