The Governemen of Sint Eustatius is seeking candidates interested in the function of Operator/Supervisor – Unit Public Works and Services (PWS). As Operator you are certified and have experience operating heavy machinery and equipment; and in the role of Supervisor it is your direct responsibility to oversee the daily operations and tasks of staff of unit PWS with any maintenance projects and/or construction work.
For this function you are an individual that has expertise in the technical and general maintenance work field and make decisions in creating work-planning, while also carrying-out operator duties. Additionally, you dispatch employees for maintenance requests or (construction or maintenance) projects.
You can find the full text for this vacancy here
Application
Please send your motivation letter and resume by March 25th , 2021, to the email below:
Executive Council of Openbaar Lichaam St. Eustatius
T.a.v. Unit manager Internal Services
Mrs. F. Gibbs
Fort Oranjestraat 7, St. Eustatius Dutch Caribbean
Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com
Also read
- Coral Bleaching in the Bonaire National Marine Park
- In Statia: Work starts on Construction of Assisted Living Homes
- 328 Active Cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Vacancy Statia: Operator/Supervisor Public Works
- Vacancy Statia: Security Officer