Vacancy Statia: Operator/Supervisor Public Works















The Governemen of Sint Eustatius is seeking candidates interested in the function of Operator/Supervisor – Unit Public Works and Services (PWS). As Operator you are certified and have experience operating heavy machinery and equipment; and in the role of Supervisor it is your direct responsibility to oversee the daily operations and tasks of staff of unit PWS with any maintenance projects and/or construction work.

For this function you are an individual that has expertise in the technical and general maintenance work field and make decisions in creating work-planning, while also carrying-out operator duties. Additionally, you dispatch employees for maintenance requests or (construction or maintenance) projects.







You can find the full text for this vacancy here

Application

Please send your motivation letter and resume by March 25th , 2021, to the email below:

Executive Council of Openbaar Lichaam St. Eustatius

T.a.v. Unit manager Internal Services

Mrs. F. Gibbs

Fort Oranjestraat 7, St. Eustatius Dutch Caribbean

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Also read