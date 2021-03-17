17 March 2021 23:29 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Jobs Jobs Government St. Eustatius

Vacancy Statia: Operator/Supervisor Public Works

163

Vacancy Statia: Operator/Supervisor

The Governemen of Sint Eustatius is seeking candidates interested in the function of Operator/Supervisor – Unit Public Works and Services (PWS). As Operator you are certified and have experience operating heavy machinery and equipment; and in the role of Supervisor it is your direct responsibility to oversee the daily operations and tasks of staff of unit PWS with any maintenance projects and/or construction work.

For this function you are an individual that has expertise in the technical and general maintenance work field and make decisions in creating work-planning, while also carrying-out operator duties. Additionally, you dispatch employees for maintenance requests or (construction or maintenance) projects.





You can find the full text for this vacancy here

Application

Please send your motivation letter and resume by March 25th , 2021, to the email below:
Executive Council of Openbaar Lichaam St. Eustatius
T.a.v. Unit manager Internal Services
Mrs. F. Gibbs
Fort Oranjestraat 7, St. Eustatius Dutch Caribbean
Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

Also read







Receive the latest news daily by email