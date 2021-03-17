Vacancy Statia: Security Officer













The Government of St. Eustatius is looking for candidates who are interested in the position of Security Officer in training (Controleur C) – Unit Security. As a Security officer, you are responsible for securing the Seaport, Airport and other government buildings based on the regulations stipulated in the governing security regulations.



As Security Officer in training you will work while also receiving the relevant trainings in order to be certified as security officer. Your main duties will be to perform various checks, and to execute assigned tasks that fall within the scope of your function.

You can find the full text for this vacancy here







Are you interested in applying for the position?

You are invited to respond in writing no later than March 25th, 2020.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. Francisca Gibbs

Unit Manager OO&B

Evertsenweg #3

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com

