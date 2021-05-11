Vacancy: Supervisor Airport Operations Public Entity, St. Eustatius













The Executive Council of the Public Entity, St. Eustatius, Caribbean Netherlands wishes to get in touch with candidates who are interested in the following function: 1 FTE Supervisor Airport Operations (vac. 12– 2021) The Airport Operations Supervisor is responsible for ensuring functionality and safety of the airside, landside, and terminal operations by maintaining compliance with applicable regulations to ensure the airport retains its operating certificate.

As supervisor Airport operations you are de facto the second in charge in absence of the Airport manager.







Some Main tasks:

Coordination of efficient and orderly operations at the airport (airside, landside, and terminal)

Assures and coordinates the inspection of the platform, runway, terrain, building(s), equipment, facilities and activities on airport grounds;

Supervises, regulates and coordinates all activities and processes on the whole of the airport grounds, monitors and verifies the observation of (international and) national safety rules, takes preventative, corrective and emergency measures and enforces them if necessary;

Responsible for a streamlined, safe, effective, efficient, smooth and user-friendly flow of activities and processes (including aircraft, vehicles, baggage, passengers and visitors);

You can find the full text for the vacancy here

Are you interested in applying for the position of Supervisor Airport Operations at the Public Entity Sint Eustatius?

You are cordially invited to respond in writing before May 24th, 2021.

Kindly direct all applications to:

Executive Council of Public Entity Sint Eustatius

Attn: Ms. Francisca Gibbs Unit Manager Internal Services Evertsenweg # 3

Email: personnel.affairs@statiagov.com