Jobs Vacancy Supervisor of Production Statia Melanie Zandwijk 15 augustus 2024

Are you passionate about making a difference in the energy sector? STUCO N.V. is seeking a dynamic and dedicated Supervisor of Production to lead our power generation and solar system units. If you’re driven by efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, we want you on our team!

Why STUCO N.V.?

Impactful Work: Play a key role in delivering high-quality, reliable utility services.

Play a key role in delivering high-quality, reliable utility services. Leadership Role: Supervise and execute critical power generation operations.

Supervise and execute critical power generation operations. Career Growth: Develop your skills with ample opportunities for advancement.

Your Role:

As the Supervisor of Production, you will:

Lead the operations of our power generation and solar systems.

Manage operational risks, ensuring optimal plant conditions.

Oversee maintenance schedules, fuel usage, and chemical inventory.

Conduct regular inspections, troubleshoot operational issues, and ensure strict compliance with safety standards.

Coach and guide mechanics and operators to achieve operational excellence.

Serve as the Deputy Department Head in the absence of the Head of Production.

What We Are Looking For:

Education: MTS or MBO in Mechanical Engineering.

MTS or MBO in Mechanical Engineering. Experience: At least three years in power generation, with two years in a supervisory role.

At least three years in power generation, with two years in a supervisory role. Skills: Proficiency in operational principles, risk management, safety standards, and financial management. Strong communication skills in both English and Dutch.

Proficiency in operational principles, risk management, safety standards, and financial management. Strong communication skills in both English and Dutch. Attributes: Problem-solving abilities, people management, a focus on efficiency and accuracy, teamwork, and customer orientation.

Problem-solving abilities, people management, a focus on efficiency and accuracy, teamwork, and customer orientation. Ability to Work Under Pressure: Delivering results in high-pressure situations is essential.

Application Deadline:

Submit your application by September 13th, 2024.

Email your CV to: info@stucoeux.com & eucariesz.rondei@stucoeux.com

16