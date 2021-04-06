Vacancy Teacher Saba













2 Shares

Special Education Needs Teacher. We are looking for a reliable and motivated SEN teacher who is interested in making a long-term commitment to EC2 and to the island of Saba.

As SEN teacher you work with a group of students with a variety of Special Needs. You are able to assess the students’ individual needs in the field of cognitive and social-emotional development and translate this into individual educational goals and activities.

Planning tasks

Experienced in writing Individual Development Plans and Individual Educational Plans based on the students’ needs, talents and interests;

Apply recommendations of the multi-disciplinary team pertaining to behavior, well-being, education, communication and development.

Develop a curriculum and prepare lesson plans and instruction materials to cater to student ability levels.

Teaching tasks

Give guidance and teach children with mixed developmental needs in a self-contained classroom;

Present information to and share new skills with other teachers and assistants;

Collaborate with Personal and SEN Assistants;

Apply positive strategies, therapeutic play, behavior modification, success-experiences in your teaching;

Apply modern technology and 21 st century teaching skills;

century teaching skills; Willing to implement the PEC system.

Requirements

Relevant bachelor or master’s degree SEN, or experienced teacher cluster 4;

Work experience with children with behavior and developmental issues;

Knowledgeable of the current student care system on Saba, or will comply with it shortly;

Willing to apply an action- oriented approach and differentiate;

Able and willing to develop curriculum and tailor-made activities based on life skills and social skills.

Communication skills

Eager and able to work in a team and with different professionals;

Maintain regular contact with other teachers, parents and colleagues;

Create a safe and positive learning environment for children;

Fluent in English and preferably also some command of Dutch and Spanish;

Able to give constructive feedback to parents/ teachers;

Able to monitor and report on progress verbally and in writing.

Check our Facebook and YouTube channel for information on Saba and the EC2.

Candidates are asked to submit applications before April 19th, 2021 to EC2 Project Leader Special Needs Lisa Langerak at pl.ec2saba@gmail.com. We are particularly interested in your motivation and experience.