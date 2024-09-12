Jobs Vacancy Trainee Police Officer KPCN Bonaire Redactie 12 September 2024

Be the change you want to see Choose a career at the police

At KPCN, it’s not just a job — it’s a chance to make a real impact. As a police officer, you’ll help your community when it matters most. With an MBO4-level training, hands-on experience, and guidance from experts, you’ll be ready to make a difference!

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) offers you the opportunity to turn your passion for justice and safety into action. Together, we’ll build a safer future for our islands.

Ready to take the step? Apply now and make a difference! For more information, visit our website or contact our training coordinators at +599 715 8086. Apply before October 2nd, 2024!

