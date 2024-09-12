Vacancy Trainee Police Officer KPCN Bonaire
Be the change you want to see Choose a career at the police
At KPCN, it’s not just a job — it’s a chance to make a real impact. As a police officer, you’ll help your community when it matters most. With an MBO4-level training, hands-on experience, and guidance from experts, you’ll be ready to make a difference!
The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) offers you the opportunity to turn your passion for justice and safety into action. Together, we’ll build a safer future for our islands.
Ready to take the step? Apply now and make a difference! For more information, visit our website or contact our training coordinators at +599 715 8086. Apply before October 2nd, 2024!
#BecomeAPoliceOfficer #MakeADifference #KPCN #PoliceTraining #CaribbeanNetherlands