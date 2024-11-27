Jobs Vacancy Trainer Airport Customer Service Sint Maarten Melanie Zandwijk 27 november 2024

Request for Expression of Interest Sint Maarten. (CONSULTING SERVICES – INDIVIDUAL SELECTION).

Trainer for Airport Customer Service for PJIAE and the Airport Community Sint Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, Terminal Reconstruction Project

Assignment Title

Trainer for Airport Customer Service for PJIAE and the Airport Community

Reference No

SX-PJIAE-430226-CS-INDV

Project Background

The Sint Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project is financed through a World Bank-managed Trust Fund with a grant from the Government of the Netherlands, a loan from the European Investment Bank through an agreement with the Government of Sint Maarten, and Counterpart Funds.

The project aims to fully restore the service and passenger capacity of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) to pre-Hurricane Irma levels, incorporating improved resilience against hurricanes.

Scope of Services

The consulting services (“the Services”) include hiring a Trainer for Airport Customer Service to:

Develop and deliver effective, practical, and culturally relevant training.

Train 700 to 1,000 individuals, including PJIAE staff and the Airport community.

Foster a customer-centric culture at PJIAE.

Build team collaboration, enhance passenger satisfaction, and promote positive feedback.

Strengthen the airport’s brand and image.

The expected start date is immediate, with a duration of six months. The Consultant will be paid on a lump sum basis upon acceptance of deliverables by the Client.

For detailed Terms of Reference (TOR), please visit:

Click here for TOR

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

Eligible individuals (“Consultants”) are invited to submit their expression of interest, including a curriculum vitae demonstrating the following qualifications and experience:

Accreditation and Certification Relevant certifications such as CHT (Certified Hospitality Trainer), CPLP (Certified Professional in Learning and Performance), or equivalent. Industry and Logistics Experience Proven experience in airports or the hospitality sector, with expertise in logistics and managing large groups of people. Role-Playing and Scenario-Based Training Ability to design and deliver interactive, role-playing, and scenario-based training sessions. Cultural Affinity Understanding and affinity with the local Caribbean culture for effective training. On-Site and Hybrid Training Delivery Willingness to conduct primarily on-site training with minimal online components. Engaging and Dynamic Training Approach Demonstrated ability to maintain participant interest through practical and interactive methods. Safety and Compliance Expertise Knowledge of safety regulations and compliance for large group transport, including simulation training. Time Management and Attention to Detail Proven skills in meeting deadlines and managing tasks effectively.

Procurement Guidelines

Interested Consultants are advised to refer to Section III, paragraphs 3.14, 3.16, and 3.17 of the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers (July 2016, revised September 2023) regarding conflict of interest policies.

The individual will be selected based on qualifications and experience in accordance with the Procurement Regulations and PJIAE’s Rules.

Submission Details

Expressions of interest must be submitted via email no later than 23:00 Sint Maarten time on December 3, 2024, to:

Email Address

tnychyperovych@sxmairport.com

For further information, please contact the email above.

