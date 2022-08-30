Vacancy Youth Development Specialist Saba

Youth Development Specialist | 40 hours per week
A reliable and self-motivated professional, able to think and work out-of-the-box
The Youth Development Specialist focuses on approaches about how to work with parents, teachers, children and young people. The YDS provides well-coordinated care geared towards more prevention, better integration of youth related services and the use of social networks within the direct environment of students.
Core tasks
- Observes interaction between teacher and student; coaches and provide strategies
- Performs psycho-educational diagnostics.
- Contributes to the individual plans of students (IEP + IDP).
- Be available at the daycare center and schools at regular hours for observations and intervention.
- Supports contact between schools, parents and stakeholders.
Guidance tasks
- Offer the first line of support for teachers, parents and children through classroom visits, home visits, workshops or individual sessions.
- Plan and execute intervention for students with socio-emotional or specific behavioral or academic challenges.
Requirements
- Relevant degree in psychology, pedagogy or behavior sciences.
- Ample work experience in supporting youngsters with social-emotional or academic struggles.
- Able and qualified to perform psychological assessments.
- Has knowledge of the current student care system on Saba or will comply with it shortly.
- Willing to apply a result-oriented approach.
- Able and qualified to apply strategies to guide students with exceptionalities.
- Work on own professional development.
- Experienced in positive psychology/ pedagogy.
Communication skills
- Is eager and able to work in a multidisciplinary team.
- Experienced in working with adults.
- Maintains regular contact between teachers, care coordinators, parents, and colleagues in other organizations.
- Fluent in English and preferably also some command of Dutch and Spanish.
- Able to monitor and report on progress verbally and in writing.
- Use modern communication technology to give constructive feedback.
Check our Facebook page and YouTube channel for information on Saba and the EC2 https://ec2saba.org
Candidates are asked to submit applications by September 16th 2022 to EC2 Director Annelies Buurmeijer at ec2saba@gmail.com
We are particularly interested in your motivation and experience.