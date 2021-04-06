Vaccination Possible Tomorrow, April 7th at Statia Hospitainer













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Did you get vaccinated yet? The neighbour islands, especially Curacao, are in a crisis situation due to the many cases and also deaths due to COVID-19. The Public Health Department is calling out to everyone. Please get vaccinated before the Public Entity is easing measures and opening up the island step by step.



It is possible to get vaccinated tomorrow Wednesday, April 7th, 2021, without registration, at the hospitainer, from 09.00 am – 16.00 PM. Please bring a valid ID.

