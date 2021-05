Kralendijk – Sentro Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas is only open this week on Tuesday 1 June and Thursday 3 June for people who want to get the corona jab. On those days, citizens can get the Covid-19 vaccine from 09:00 – 14:00 without an appointment. Citizens who have questions about the vaccine can ask their questions to the doctor present at the sports complex on Tuesday 1 June and Thursday 3 June from 09:00 to 14:00.

