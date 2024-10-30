News Vague Promises, Big Questions: St. Eustatius Needs Clearer Communication on Investments Harald Linkels 30-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Statia's Government has -once again- signed a mystery agreement. Photo: Statia Government

The government of St. Eustatius needs to start taking its role seriously, especially when it comes to matters of economic development. For the second time in a short period, the government has issued a frustratingly vague statement regarding potential investments on the island.

Let’s be clear: Investment in St. Eustatius and revitalization of its stagnant economy are urgently needed. Any initiative that can stimulate economic growth and create jobs is more than welcome. However, issuing ambiguous statements about agreements with “an investor” falls far short of transparency. When the government deliberately withholds details, it becomes nearly impossible to scrutinize these so-called “deals.”

Just a few weeks ago, the government posted on its Facebook page that it had signed an agreement with a “major airline investor,” calling it a significant step toward improving air travel to the island. This week, another Facebook post announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an unnamed “private investor” regarding the establishment of a new medical university on the island. Yet again, there was no mention of the investor’s identity or the organization they represent. How can the public—or the press—evaluate the credibility of these deals? Are they legitimate, or are they merely empty gestures designed to give the illusion that “something is happening” while lacking real substance? While no one is necessarily saying these agreements are insincere, how is the public supposed to know?

In general, the government of St. Eustatius must significantly improve its communication efforts. Among the three BES islands, Statia’s approach is the most deficient. In the past two years, not a single press release has been issued, nor has there been a press conference. Posting vague statements on the government’s Facebook page is not genuine communication. Worse yet, it offers no opportunity for critical questions to be raised. It’s often said that “the press needs to do its job,” but how can they when Statia’s government is so unresponsive? Attempting to ask questions of Statia’s officials frequently results in silence—90%, if not 100% of the time. When it comes to communication and transparency, the government of St. Eustatius is, quite simply, “Missing in Action.”

0