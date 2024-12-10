Sint Maarten Valya Pantophlet of DEJONG Law Office Sworn in as Attorney at Law Redactie 10-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Valya Pantophlet during her swearing in. Photo: DEJONG Law Offices

PHILIPSBURG – On Monday, amidst colleagues and close relatives, Managing Partner of DEJONG, Valya Pantophlet, was officially sworn in as an attorney at law. The oath taking ceremony was conducted by a panel of three judges, led by Mr. Gertjan Wouters, Vice-President of the Joint Court of Justice.

During this momentous occasion, Pantophlet vowed to obtain the highest standards and integrity as is required in the legal profession, but also those that underscore the values upheld by DEJONG.

Amicable Dispute Resolution

With this milestone now behind her, Pantophlet said to be eager to continue her quest to addressing critical community needs, particularly succession land issues in St. Maarten, Statia, and Saba as well as promoting amicable dispute resolution, which has its benefits in small island communities over lengthy and contentious litigation

