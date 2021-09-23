- 9Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eusatius- Clyde van Putten on Tuesday sent out a request to the Government Commissioners for an urgent meeting of the Island Council to debate the path forward to restoration of Democracy on the island.
“The main reason for requesting the urgent meeting is a document by the Government Commissioners with a revised shedule on the time line for return to Democracy. I must say that it is worse than the previous shedule”, said Van Putten.
Van Putten also said that he was the view that merely ‘lip service’ was given to this process and there is no serious genuine attempt to expedite the process. “They are blatantly delaying the process in an attempt to hold on to their privalidged position”.
Election result
Van Putten also repeated, as he stated before, that the people of the island had spoken ‘loud and clear’, during last year’s election and that the PLP has a majority to govern the Island. “The result of the election must be respected. I supported a joint document of all Island Council outlining our approach to this end. This document was presented to State Secretary Knops during his last meeting”, added Van Putten.
Van Putten also said that if the Dutch respected Democracy, they should allow the Island Council to resume its full authority. ‘This includes the Budget Right and the right to appoint Commissioners”, Van Putten explained.
Also read:
- Van Putten Calls for Urgent meeting on Return to Democracy
- Due to lower Risk Level: Travel from St Maarten to Statia a bit easier again
- Divemaster ‘Spider’ saves Manta from fishing lines and gets a ‘thank-you’
- More than 40 participants for Xtreme Mountain Bike event Bonaire
- Panama’s Toucumen Airport is improving facilities
- Statia Government migrates to Office 365
- King stresses importance of Unity in Kingdom
- Selibon continues with waste separation project on public beaches
- Bonaire intends to introduce 50-dollar tourist tax
- Clyde van Putten apologizes for use of F-word during IC meeting
- Low Cost Carrier Wingo restarts flights to Curaçao
- Want to switch family doctor?
- St. Maarten Tourism Continues to Recover
- Statia Joins Training & Inspiration Week in the Netherlands
- Active cases on Bonaire decline to 54