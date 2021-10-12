Van Putten welcomes New Methodist Church Minister













Van Putten (r) with Mr. and Mrs. Matthew at the Government Guesthouse. Photo: Clyde van Putten.

ORANJESTAD- Island Council member Clyde van Putten met with the newly appointed Methodist Minister, Rev. Telford Matthew and his wife at his office in the government guest house.

During this courtesy visit the councilman officially welcomed the resident minister and his wife to the island and offered them his full support in the execution of their Ministry on the island.

During the meeting a number of social issues affecting the island nation were discussed, and the possible roles that the church can play in addressing these matters.

Van Putten said the meeting was and fruitful and positive.