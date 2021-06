Oranjestad, Aruba, Willemstad – The borders with Venezuela, Curaçao and Aruba will remain closed for the time being. At least until September 10. Then it will be decided again. Maduro closed the borders two years ago, and had plans of reopening last year but Aruba did put a stop to it. Curaçao and Aruba have previously decided to jointly determine how to proceed. The islands fear an influx of undocumented Venezuelans or with Corona.

