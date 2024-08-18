Events Venezuelans on Bonaire also hold protest against Maduro’s Government Redactie 18-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A relatively large group gathered at the parking of Between 2 Buns. Photo: Carlos Lopez Natera.

KRALENDIJK- A group of residents on Bonaire, mostly of Venezuelan descent, participated in a protest on Saturday afternoon, organized at the parking lot of Between two Buns.

Other interested parties also attended the protest to express their discontent with the way the elections were conducted and the repression of opposition parties by Maduro’s government.

The worldwide protests were called for by the popular opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Outspoken

Many parties on the islands have taken a neutral stance on the Venezuela issue. An exception is the party M21, which issued a strong statement last week about the situation on the neighboring island, calling for respect for the will of the people and an end to violence against the opposition.

