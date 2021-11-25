Visit to St. Eustatius for start of Population Screening













Eva van Tol, Anika Bink and Shahaira Salas-Libier during their visit to the Golden Rock

ORANJESTAD- The team of the Population Screening Dutch Caribbean visited Statia recently to prepare for the implementation of the population screening.

In the course of 2022, the cervical cancer screening will take place and the preparations are currently taking place to execute the screening also in St. Eustatius.

Appropriate

Collaboration between the Public Health Department, the laboratory and general practitioners ensure that screening procedures will be prepared in an appropriate manner and with proper care.