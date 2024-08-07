Bonaire Visitor numbers for Bonaire show an increase in July Redactie 07-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has released preliminary figures for July 2024, revealing that Bonaire welcomed 14,320 overnight visitors that month.

This represents a 1.5% increase compared to July 2023, when the island hosted 14,109 overnight visitors. Before the pandemic, in July 2019, the island had welcomed 13,100 overnight visitors.

Dutch visitors remained the largest group, totaling 7,292 (50.9% of the total), followed by Americans with 2,996 visitors (20.9%). Visitors from Curaçao numbered 2,052 (14.3%), with Aruba, Germany, Belgium, Brazil, and Colombia also making significant contributions.

American visitors primarily came from Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New York, and other large states. The age groups with the highest representation were those between 45 and 54 years (20.4%) and 55 to 64 years (20.4%), indicating strong interest among older travelers.

Dutch visitors mainly came from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant, with the age groups of 45 to 54 years (20.8%) and 18 to 24 years (16.9%) being the most prominent.

