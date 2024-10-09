Bonaire Volunteer Meeting at Hospice Kas Flamboyan: Reflection and Future Plans Redactie 09-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo volunteers - Hospice Kas Flamboyan

KRALENDIJK – On October 4, the volunteers of Hospice Kas Flamboyan gathered for a motivating and informative evening. During the meeting, they reflected on important developments this year such as the acquisition of solar panels and a generator, the donation of special mattresses by Ride for The Roses, the successful workday of Bon Doet, the open day with Boi Antoin, the new service vehicle, and the renovation of the hospice house. The support from the Rotary Club Bonaire was also acknowledged.

Volunteer coordinator Angelo Goeloe spoke about the collaboration with Volunteers Palliative Terminal Care (VPTZ) and new training opportunities for volunteers. Additionally, the new Volunteer Handbook was presented.

Looking ahead to 2025, plans include the establishment of the Fundashon Ambulans Deseo Boneiru foundation, which will provide additional support to hospice residents.

Do you want to become a volunteer and make a difference in the lives of the residents? Then contact us at info@kas-flamboyan.com.

