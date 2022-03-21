Volunteers remove fishing lines and other debris on during Clean-up Dive on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The first Fishing Line Clean-up Dive of 2022 was a success. About 40 volunteer divers collected a lot of fishing line, several hats, bottles, plastics and other trash at the North Pier in Kralendijk on Sunday morning.

The Sea Turtle Conseration Bonaire (SCTB) is very happy with the result. “Thank you to our volunteers and Dive Friends Bonaire for sponsoring the tanks and supporting our clean-up at the Dive Inn”, said the organization.

It is hoped that many volunteers will show up for the next month’s cleanup.