Vote for Bonaire in Condé Nast Traveler’s Choice Awards

KRALENDIJK – The 2022 Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards are back and Bonaire has been nominated in the categories of cities, countries and islands. Voting is open from now until June 30, 2022.

To vote go to: https://www.cntraveler.com/vote (link invoegen). The results will be published in November in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards edition of Conde Nast Traveler and online at cntraveler.com.

Each time you submit a completed review, you have the chance to win a sailing trip for two from Stockholm to Bergen with Viking Cruises. The more you vote, the more chances you have of winning.