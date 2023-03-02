Voting passes in the mail no later than March 8

KRALENDIJK – They have been working hard the past few weeks to print and send the voting passes. Yesterday the last voting passes were given to the courier, who will ensure everything is distributed. The last voting pass is expected to be delivered on March 8.

This is later than expected, which, unfortunately, was caused by the late shipment of the voting passes from the Netherlands. The printer has worked very hard to print everything as fast as possible. Currently, the courier is taking care of distribution as soon as possible so that all voting passes will be delivered on March 8.

If your voting pass did not arrive due to a wrong address or missing mailbox, the voting pass could be picked up at the Civil Affairs Department from March 9.

Since the voting passes are issued in Dutch, you can view translations on the web page https://www.bonairestemt.nl/stempas/ for clarification.

Note: If you are also eligible to vote in the electoral college election, you will receive two voting passes at home. One voting pass for the Island Council election and one voting pass for the Electoral College election. Do you want to vote for both elections? Then bring both voting passes with you to the polling place.

To pick up the voting pass, you can visit the Civil Affairs Department at Kaya Neerlandia 40 during regular opening hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting March 9. If the voting pass has not been received because of an outdated or wrong address, we request that you also enter your address correctly.