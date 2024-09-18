Sint Maarten VROMI Launches 3-step Plan for Infrastructure St. Maarten Redactie 18-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister VROMI Patrice Gumbs observing ongoing trench works. Photo: SXM Government

PHILIPSBURG – Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs, has initiated a 3-step plan to enhance infrastructure, beginning with trench cleaning across various areas, including Philipsburg and Suckergarden.

The cleaning, part of a broader environmental improvement strategy, has revealed significant pollution issues, which will be addressed by enforcing waste management laws. The second phase will target wrecked vehicles, illegal dumping, and garbage control.

The final phase involves road resurfacing, with major roads set for repair starting in October, supported by a 5.6 million Guilder budget. Long-term improvements, including better drainage and road markings, are planned for 2025.

2