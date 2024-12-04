Sint Maarten VROMI Partners with NIPA to Boost Workforce Development Redactie 04-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister for VROMI Patrice Gumbs with representatives of the Ministry, NIPA and students. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) has joined forces with the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) to provide hands-on internship opportunities for students in vocational fields such as Welding, Carpentry, and Automotive Maintenance.

Launched in July 2024 under the leadership of VROMI’s Chief of Staff Luciano Nicholls, this initiative bridges the gap between education and employment, addressing workforce challenges while equipping students with essential skills.

Experience

Six students are currently gaining real-world experience with the Ministry, with hopes of securing future employment. Hon. Minister Patrice Gumbs emphasized the program’s importance in fostering youth development and strengthening the local workforce.

