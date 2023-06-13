VWS is conducting research on parenting and family relationships on Bonaire, Saba, and Statia

KRALENDIJK – The Program Directorate of Healthcare and Youth in the Caribbean Netherlands, under the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), is conducting a survey among adults and young people on the BES islands. The aim of this survey is to gain insight into the perspectives of adults and young people regarding parenting and (family) relationships. The findings of the survey will be used to develop policies that can support families on the BES islands.

To ensure that the policies are tailored effectively to the needs of adults and young people on the BES islands, the survey examines their specific requirements. A crucial component of the research is a questionnaire. The survey includes questions about how individuals in the Caribbean Netherlands perceive parenting and family relationships. The questionnaire is available in four languages (Dutch, Papiamentu, Spanish, and English). You can access the questionnaire at www.familyresearch-CN.com.

The Research

The research is being conducted by Leiden University in collaboration with UNICEF Netherlands and the University of Curaçao. The central question of the research is to understand the attitudes of young people, parents, and professionals towards parenting, domestic violence, and child abuse on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The researchers will engage in discussions with the Public Bodies and local partners on each island. Additionally, interviews will be conducted with professionals, young people, and adults from the islands, and group discussions will take place.

The research further includes desk research, in-depth interviews, a quantitative (baseline) measurement, and group discussions. Additionally, there is an advisory group for each island that provides input on the execution of the research. It is anticipated that the research will be completed in the autumn.

Do you have any questions about the research? Feel free to ask Merel Griffith-Lendering, lead researcher, Tel. +5999 6681983 or via mail merel.griffith@uoc.cw