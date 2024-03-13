St. Eustatius Warm welcome for Governor-designate Alida Francis upon arrival in St. Eustatius Redactie 2024-03-13 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – Governor-designate Alida Francis received a warm welcome on the island, when she recently returned from a visit to the Netherlands.

Francis was in the Netherlands to participate in deliberations about the Public Entities Act BES and the Public Entities Finance Act BES. During her visit, it became known that State Sectary van Huffelen has decided to present Francis for appointment as the new Governor of St. Eustatius.

Family members, friends and well-wishers, along with deputy government commissioner, Nicoline van der Linden, met Francis at the FDR Airport with flowers, hugs and congratulatory messages.

Van der Linden, together with Little Miss Statia Nayema Schmidt and Shandresha Turner, the soon-to-be governor’s grandniece, met Francis on the tarmac with each of the two young girls presenting flowers to the Government Commissioner.

While it was recently announced that Francis is the candidate of choice to be the new Governor of St. Eustatius, there is no concrete date yet when Francis will be sworn into her new role.