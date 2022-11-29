Washington Slagbaai National Park partially open again

KRALENDIJK – The Washington Slagbaai National Park is partially open to the public again, STINAPA announced on its Facebook page today.

In the park, only an alternate route, leading to Wayaka and back, is accessible to visitors. Visitors to the park can drive to Wayaka via the long route and back via the short route (normally one-way) to the exit. The beach at Slagbaai is not yet accessible to the public. Access to the park is possible until 12:00 noon.

The national park on Bonaire had been closed since November 10 because the roads in the park had become impassable due to the heavy rainfall in the past period.