Washington Slagbaai National Park will transition to fully digital payments

KRALENDIJK – The Washington Slagbaai National Park is gradually transitioning to fully digital payments. Starting from September 1, 2023, the park will initiate a phased approach towards the complete implementation of cashless payments by 2024.

The phased transition aims to provide visitors ample time to adapt to the new payment system while enjoying the convenience and efficiency it offers. During this transition period, both cash and electronic payment options will be accepted. This approach aims to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free experience for all park visitors.

Website

Visitors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official STINAPA website at www.stinapa.org for updates, detailed information about the transition process, and additional resources.