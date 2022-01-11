Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers

- 27Shares
KRALENDIJK- Since earlier this week, Washington/Slagbaai National Park has two female rangers for the first time in its history.
The honour goes to Jilly Sarpong and Jessy Olbina, who join the team of rangers. Although Stinapa knows several women within her organization and also previously had a female director in the person of Elsmarie Beukenboom. Washington/Slagbaai Park itself has never employed female rangers before.
Proud
Stinapa says in a message on social media that it is proud of the new employees for the park organization.
