Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire N.V (WEB) starts work on the 10th EDF in Belmen















Below is a visualization of the location and of the building that will be realized.

Kralendijk – In the last week of May, WEB, as project supervisor will start with the construction work for a new vacuum station in Belnem, on the Kaya Saturnus (between the Telbo and Digicel masts). WEB Bonaire is executing the project on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). The project is expected to be completed in March 2022.

The station is part of the 10th EDF (European Development Fund) project to expand the sewage infrastructure in Belnem and Hato.







This new station will relieve the existing vacuum station on the Kaya Maximiliano Chiana Rosario. Part of the vacuum pipeline in Belnem will be transferred to the new station. This will make about 173 home, hotel and resort connections to the sewerage system possible.

Work Activities

Construction work for the vacuum station will start in the last week of May, with making the ground ready for construction, after which the foundation will be prepared.

The work will inevitably cause nuisance for local residents. It is possible that local residents may temporarily experience dust and noise nuisance.

As project supervisor, WEB will do everything in its power to minimize the nuisance and will periodically keep residents informed of the progress of the project through official communication channels.

