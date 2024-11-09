St. Eustatius Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end Redactie 09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – The water rationing on St. Eustatius has ended as abruptly as it began.

In an update from STUCO on Friday, it was announced that water rationing had been lifted. Earlier this week it seemed as if the rationing would still continue for some time.

However, many island residents still feel that STUCO has been less than transparent about the circumstances that led to the recent rationing.

