St. Eustatius Water Rationing on St. Eustatius Leaves Residents Frustrated with STUCO Redactie 08-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

STUCO has been mostly mum on ongoing problems with water distribution and in the dark about the duration of water rationing. Photo: BES-Reporter

ORANJESTAD – Residents of St. Eustatius are expressing frustration over the ongoing water rationing imposed by utility company STUCO, which has continued since November 5. In an update on November 7, STUCO announced that the water restrictions would remain in place “until further notice.” Many locals feel that communication from STUCO has been inadequate.

“There’s hardly any communication, and as residents, we’re left in the dark about what’s going on. Cutting off an essential service like running water without a clear explanation feels like a lack of transparency,” one resident told The BES-Reporter.

Concerns Ahead of Statia Day

With Statia Day celebrations approaching, residents worry about the impact on the island as visitors are expected to arrive for the festivities. Some discussion appeared on STUCO’s Facebook page, where the company initially promised a detailed update and a video explaining what the Company was confronted with in the distribution of water to the entire island.

However, as of Thursday midnight, no further information had been provided by STUCO’s management, leaving residents still waiting for answers.

