WEB celebrates opening new drinking water installation together with pensioners













11 Shares

KRALENDIJK – The opening of the new drinking water installation at Hato will be officially celebrated on October 28 and 29. Due to safety and the COVID measures for distance and hygiene, WEB is holding the festivities in several smaller groups.

In 2020 and 2021, WEB has reached important milestones that could not be celebrated due to COVID-19.On October 25th WEB celebrated the opening of the new drinking water facility and the completion of the repaired and expanded irrigation water pipeline between Hato and Belnem on Monday October 25th with all WEB retirees.

During a festive meeting at Eddy’s, Alfredo Koolman, CEO of WEB, gave information about the recent projects. The guests enjoyed a delicious breakfast and background music.

WEB thanks all its retirees for their dedication. Their contribution has been invaluable to the successes of WEB and to Bonairean society.