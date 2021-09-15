Web Honors Memory Of Marlies Van Der Kouwe† With Artwork













Kralendijk – Recently, Water- en Energiebedrijf Bonaire N.V. (WEB) renewed the fence around the Hato plant and placed a artwork in memory of Marlies van der Kouwe†.

In recent months, WEB N.V. renovated the fence around the water plant in Hato. In order to make this possible, it was necessary to have an indju tree removed. The tree was dead for a long time, but was held up by the fence. This tree had a lot of sentimental value for the relatives of Marlies van der Kouwe† who died on this spot on the evening of 20 to 21 September 2008.

Since this was the place where the family commemorated the deceased, WEB contacted the relatives of Marlies van der Kouwe† before removing the tree. WEB NV chose to use parts of the tree trunk to make an artwork in memory of Marlies van der Kouwe†.

Relatives are grateful to WEB for the respectful way in which the commemoration of their beloved Marlies was handled.

